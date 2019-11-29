Jetzt Live
Brad Gobright

Extremkletterer stürzt hunderte Meter in den Tod

Veröffentlicht: 29. November 2019 11:53 Uhr

0

Der bekannte US-Extremkletterer Brad Gobright ist in Mexiko tödlich verunglückt. Der 31-Jährige sei bereits am Mittwoch gemeinsam mit seinem US-Kollegen Aidan Jacobson auf einer Klettertour im nördlichen Bundesstaat Nuevo León gewesen, als er beim Abseilen mehrere hundert Meter in die Tiefe gestürzt sei, teilte der Zivilschutz des Bundesstaats mit.

Der 26-jährige Jacobson stürzte den Angaben zufolge gemeinsam mit Gobright ab, blieb aber im Gegensatz zu seinem Kameraden auf einem Vorsprung liegen. Er erlitt demnach Verletzungen unter anderem am rechten Knöchel. Die beiden waren auf der als "Leuchtender Pfad" bekannten Route in Potrero Chico unterwegs.

Gobright war in der Kletterwelt vor allem für spektakuläre Aktionen wie einen Rekord-Aufstieg am Granitriesen El Capitán im kalifornischen Yosemite-Nationalpark bekannt. Bei dem Free-Solo-Abenteuer an der berüchtigten Steilwand hatte er 2017 einen Rekord aufgestellt.

(Quelle: Apa/Ag.)

Aufgerufen am 29.11.2019 um 01:57 auf https://www.salzburg24.at/sport/sportwelt/extremkletterer-brad-gobright-stuerzt-hunderte-meter-in-den-tod-79942948

