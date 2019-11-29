Der 26-jährige Jacobson stürzte den Angaben zufolge gemeinsam mit Gobright ab, blieb aber im Gegensatz zu seinem Kameraden auf einem Vorsprung liegen. Er erlitt demnach Verletzungen unter anderem am rechten Knöchel. Die beiden waren auf der als "Leuchtender Pfad" bekannten Route in Potrero Chico unterwegs.
I’ve been on an epic road trip for the past week with some good friends. We’ve been raging in the desert, and climbing on beautiful limestone and sandstone. This is a screen grab taken by the talented @samuelcrossley of me climbing the Ivory Tower on Castleton Tower. The sandstone on this route is plastered with crazy white calcite that makes for a very unique style of climbing. On top of that it follows a super exposed arete for four pitches. We woke up pre dawn to get amazing sunrise footage for a @gramicci_climb film that’s in the works. Now we’re in Sedona AZ with the plan to tackle some world class basalt.
Gobright war in der Kletterwelt vor allem für spektakuläre Aktionen wie einen Rekord-Aufstieg am Granitriesen El Capitán im kalifornischen Yosemite-Nationalpark bekannt. Bei dem Free-Solo-Abenteuer an der berüchtigten Steilwand hatte er 2017 einen Rekord aufgestellt.
