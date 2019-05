We are going live across the whole range of social media channels - if you weren’t able to make it down to the tent to watch history in the making, we didn’t want you to miss the moment! If you’d like to like watch live on YouTube, use this link: https://youtube.com/watch?v=BzHXqWm4Q6U Enjoy!!! ****** Miles covered: 524.4 miles (the old official record is 517 miles) Time elapsed: 7 days And please do donate to raise money for Superhero Foundation, helping sick kids!!! We have donation buckets at the tent, you can buy a signed copy of Jamie’s bestselling book for just £25 (every penny goes back to the charity) or you can donate online here: www.superherofoundation.org/donate