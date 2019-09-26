Der US-amerikanische Judoka Jack Hatton ist nach Mitteilung des US-Verbandes am Mittwoch 24-jährig unerwartet verstorben. Der Weltranglisten-30. der Klasse bis 81 kg hatte gute Chancen, sich für die Olympischen Sommerspiele in Tokio 2020 zu qualifizieren.
Bei den Panamerikanischen Spielen im August in Lima verlor er im Kampf um die Bronzemedaille. Angaben zur Todesursache gab es vorerst nicht.
It is with our deepest sorrow that we inform you of the untimely passing of one of our students, teammates, brothers, and friends, Jack Hatton. Jack has been a member of Pedro's Judo Center since 2015 and pursuing his dream of becoming a member of the 2020 Olympic Team. Along with being a top US Judo athlete, Jack was kind-hearted, caring and an all-around great person. He was a true role model for students at our dojo and judoka all over the country. He will be deeply missed by all of us at Pedro's Judo Center and the rest of the judo world. If you or a loved one is struggling with depression or their mental health, please seek help by calling 1-800-273-8255 or speak to someone. Service details will be shared once they are available for those wishing to pay their respects.
