A huge emotional THANK YOU from Wings for Life CEO Anita Gerhardter! Even though the Wings for Life World Run couldn’t be held as usual this year, we want to say thank you from the bottom of our hearts to all the 77,103 registered App Runners, fundraisers and at-home supporters. Together we managed to raise €2,8 million for spinal cord research! You are an awesome community! Thanks to your help we will find a cure for spinal cord injury. See you next year!