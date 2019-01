Thank you Cortina for the amazing support! You made me cry tonight thinking about all of the incredible memories I have been lucky enough to experience here. Tomorrow will be my last race down this track, which is hard for me to imagine. From my first World Cup podium to breaking the women’s win record, Cortina has been good to me. Tomorrow I will savor this last run down one of my favorite tracks and wave my final goodbye to my loyal Cortina fans ❤️???????? Love you all very much