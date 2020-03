Retirement - Everything has an end (except the sausage has two????????). Yep, I’ve said it. As of today, I’m officially retired and a pensioner. It was a thrilling ride, an adventure of a lifetime. Everything I am today, I am because of skiing. 15 years after my first World Cup race, I can say with no regrets that I’ve given it my all. For what and who I’m beyond grateful, why I retire now and what I’ll do from here out, ???? the video. Thank you so much ????